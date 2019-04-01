Georgian Mining (GEO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 783150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25.

About Georgian Mining (LON:GEO)

Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.

