Georgian Mining (GEO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 783150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25.
About Georgian Mining (LON:GEO)
Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.
Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Georgian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.