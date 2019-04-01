Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Crocs worth $26,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 1,399.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $267,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,848.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $25.75 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Crocs had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 27.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CROX. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $28.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

