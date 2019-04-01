Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICPT. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $191.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $111.86 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.55). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.39% and a negative return on equity of 592.58%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Shapiro sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $46,205.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,447.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 23,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.78, for a total transaction of $3,018,345.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

