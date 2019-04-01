Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iRobot Co. (IRBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of iRobot worth $25,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,267,000 after acquiring an additional 38,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,128,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,639,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,128,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 14.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,412,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,217,000 after acquiring an additional 306,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 120.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,579,000 after acquiring an additional 450,642 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 24,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $2,000,148.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,756 shares in the company, valued at $35,554,272.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Dean sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total value of $2,979,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,641.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,959 shares of company stock valued at $13,784,252 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. Needham & Company LLC lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.87 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on iRobot from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $117.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.74. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

