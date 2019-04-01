Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 83,347 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 619,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,347 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $25,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.79.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $52.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.12. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $54.88.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

