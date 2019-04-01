Genprex (GNPX) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ:GNPX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,148. Genprex has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $19.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genprex stock. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Genprex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

