Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $58.47 million and $4.75 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00024294 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, DEx.top and The Rock Trading.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00431757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.01591564 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00240979 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006858 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003520 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 57,937,869 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

