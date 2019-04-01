Gartner Inc (IT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,928.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,427. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 8,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total value of $1,190,452.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,269.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,234 shares of company stock worth $16,211,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $151.68 on Monday. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $114.40 and a 12 month high of $161.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Gartner had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.81.

WARNING: “Gartner Inc (IT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/gartner-inc-it-shares-sold-by-amalgamated-bank.html.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.