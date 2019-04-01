GAP (GPS) Given News Impact Score of -1.31

News coverage about GAP (NYSE:GPS) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GAP earned a news sentiment score of -1.31 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the apparel retailer an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:GPS opened at $26.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53. GAP has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. GAP had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. GAP’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. Standpoint Research lowered GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on GAP from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GAP from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $311,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Gruber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $185,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

