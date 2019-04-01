GambleCoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (GMCN)

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded up 46.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, GambleCoin has traded 64% higher against the US dollar. GambleCoin has a market cap of $3,480.00 and $0.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GambleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GambleCoin alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00001207 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GambleCoin

GambleCoin (GMCN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 7,165,954 coins and its circulating supply is 6,450,454 coins. GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GambleCoin is gamblecoin.fun

Buying and Selling GambleCoin

GambleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GambleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GambleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GambleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GambleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.