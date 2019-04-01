GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $130.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.83.

GLPG stock opened at $117.78 on Thursday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $122.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,677,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,648,000 after purchasing an additional 253,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 209,642 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,841,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,319,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

