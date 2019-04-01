G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.37.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,717,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,821,000 after buying an additional 743,596 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 671,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 246,607 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

