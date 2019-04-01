FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Affimed NV Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (AFMD)

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affimed in a report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Svb Leerink began coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.17 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $4.20 on Monday. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 3.39.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 87.00%. The business had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Affimed by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

