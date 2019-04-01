FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Denbury Resources Inc. Issued By Imperial Capital (DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) – Analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Denbury Resources in a report released on Thursday, March 28th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Imperial Capital has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Denbury Resources’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DNR. UBS Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

NYSE DNR opened at $2.05 on Monday. Denbury Resources has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 3.58.

In other news, insider Christian S. Kendall acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,751,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,470,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,985 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 329,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $12,891,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,876,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after buying an additional 853,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.