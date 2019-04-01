FY2019 EPS Estimates for YRC Worldwide Inc Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for YRC Worldwide in a research report issued on Friday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Milby now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for YRC Worldwide’s FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. YRC Worldwide had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of YRC Worldwide to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

YRCW opened at $6.69 on Monday. YRC Worldwide has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $226.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 4.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRCW. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

