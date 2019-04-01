FundToken 1-Day Volume Tops $42,399.00 (FUNDZ)

FundToken (CURRENCY:FUNDZ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. One FundToken token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FundToken has a market cap of $0.00 and $42,399.00 worth of FundToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FundToken has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00430443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.01603598 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00248168 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003492 BTC.

About FundToken

FundToken’s total supply is 79,796,588 tokens. FundToken’s official Twitter account is @fund_fantasy . The official message board for FundToken is medium.com/@FundFantasy . The official website for FundToken is fundfantasy.com

Buying and Selling FundToken

FundToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FundToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

