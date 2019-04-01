FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Price Up 8%

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares rose 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 3,237,716 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,177,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley set a $3.00 price objective on FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $31.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,803,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 220,519 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 437.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 708,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/fuelcell-energy-fcel-stock-price-up-8.html.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.