FTS International (FTSI) & Its Peers Critical Review

FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare FTS International to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FTS International alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FTS International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International 0 6 6 0 2.50 FTS International Competitors 367 1509 2042 88 2.46

FTS International currently has a consensus target price of $14.95, suggesting a potential upside of 49.50%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 50.21%. Given FTS International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTS International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares FTS International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International 16.74% 933.45% 33.90% FTS International Competitors -6.39% 40.94% 3.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTS International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International $1.54 billion $258.40 million 4.24 FTS International Competitors $4.06 billion $295.02 million 13.71

FTS International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FTS International. FTS International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of FTS International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

FTS International has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTS International’s competitors have a beta of 1.87, suggesting that their average share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FTS International competitors beat FTS International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.