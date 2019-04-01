FTD Companies (FTD) Stock Price Up 31.4%

FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD) shares shot up 31.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67. 1,450,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 259,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTD Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FTD Companies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on FTD Companies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.49.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.32). FTD Companies had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTD Companies Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FTD Companies by 1,096.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 137,616 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in FTD Companies by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTD Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FTD Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTD Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTD Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTD)

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

