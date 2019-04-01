Fred S. Robertson Acquires 6,000 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX) Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Fred S. Robertson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $586,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ABTX stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 141,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $730.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

ABTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Allegiance Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fred S. Robertson Acquires 6,000 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/fred-s-robertson-acquires-6000-shares-of-allegiance-bancshares-inc-abtx-stock.html.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.