Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 141,119 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.31% of Fortinet worth $37,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,884,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,281,168,000 after purchasing an additional 394,636 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3,990.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,284,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,555 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,599,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,048,000 after purchasing an additional 812,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,377,000 after purchasing an additional 787,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,891,000 after purchasing an additional 772,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 9,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $743,970.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,460,100 shares in the company, valued at $526,756,554. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $104,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,380.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,499 shares of company stock valued at $16,309,857 in the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $83.97 on Monday. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $94.37. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fortinet from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Position Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/fortinet-inc-ftnt-position-decreased-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.