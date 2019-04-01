Forterra Inc (FRTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) to report sales of $285.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forterra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $274.70 million. Forterra posted sales of $289.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forterra will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forterra.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $339.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.08 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 1.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Forterra and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Forterra from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Forterra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

In related news, VP Lori M. Browne acquired 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,796.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,708.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Bradley acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,699.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 82,863 shares of company stock valued at $331,656 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Forterra by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,202,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 294,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,331,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter worth $1,446,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. 195,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.77. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

