Ford Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in General Electric by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $9.99 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

