Fmr LLC Raises Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,217,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228,148 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $490,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $13,532,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $569,462,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,171,345 shares of company stock worth $587,292,238. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

Iqvia stock opened at $143.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $91.57 and a 1 year high of $145.16.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

