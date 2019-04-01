Fmr LLC Raises Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,065,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,502 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.96% of Domino’s Pizza worth $512,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $238.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.90.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $294,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,511.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $258.10 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.25 and a twelve month high of $305.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

