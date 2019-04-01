Fmr LLC Purchases 245,322 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,253,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,322 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.28% of Allergan worth $568,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGN opened at $146.41 on Monday. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $125.84 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

Allergan declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGN shares. Leerink Swann set a $217.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Allergan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.21.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

