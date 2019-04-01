Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,239,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Spirit Airlines worth $593,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 786.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 110,295 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 47.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,064,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,969,000 after purchasing an additional 151,426 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,876,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 496.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter.

SAVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines to $59.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie set a $81.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $52.86 on Monday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $42,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

