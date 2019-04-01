Fmr LLC Acquires 808,137 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,330,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808,137 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nielsen worth $544,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 15,066,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968,300 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in Nielsen by 776.9% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 5,408,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Nielsen by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,110,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nielsen by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,051,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,184,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLSN opened at $23.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $34.86.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

