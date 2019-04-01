FLEXSHARES TR/READY ACCESS VAR IN (NYSEARCA:RAVI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1771 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from FLEXSHARES TR/READY ACCESS VAR IN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of RAVI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 39,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,375. FLEXSHARES TR/READY ACCESS VAR IN has a 12-month low of $74.88 and a 12-month high of $77.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FLEXSHARES TR/READY ACCESS VAR IN (RAVI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/flexshares-tr-ready-access-var-in-ravi-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-18.html.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for FLEXSHARES TR/READY ACCESS VAR IN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEXSHARES TR/READY ACCESS VAR IN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.