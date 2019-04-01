Flex Ltd (FLEX) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,007,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 515,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $76,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,176,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,540,000 after buying an additional 6,979,920 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Flex by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 15,859,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,198 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flex by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Flex by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,701,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,323 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Flex by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 4,620,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,000 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.79. Flex Ltd has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $17.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

