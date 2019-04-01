Flash Market Cap Hits $2.85 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 66.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Flash has traded down 79.5% against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00433906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.01586915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00240622 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006967 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

