First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (FDL) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,704 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 404.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $30.16 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $30.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2294 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

