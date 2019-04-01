First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,885 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 26,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 184,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATC stock opened at $82.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $341.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $95.06.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 23.40%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

