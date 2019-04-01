First Quantum Minerals (FM) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.70 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.20 to C$13.60 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.17.

Shares of FM stock traded up C$0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching C$15.55. 1,794,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion and a PE ratio of 24.30. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.45 and a twelve month high of C$23.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.33134938287009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

