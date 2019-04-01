First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $724,000 Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX opened at $249.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $796,458.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,926,321.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $2,839,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,684 shares of company stock worth $7,518,574. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

