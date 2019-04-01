First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 68,651 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 268,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 218,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 164,437 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,407,000.

PEY opened at $17.87 on Monday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $18.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0547 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in a report on Monday, January 7th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

