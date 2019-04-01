Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (FA) Insider Acquires £13,459.82 in Stock

Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (LON:FA) insider John Conoley acquired 61,181 shares of Fireangel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £13,459.82 ($17,587.64).

Shares of LON:FA opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 52.10 ($0.68).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as carbon monoxide CO sensors.

