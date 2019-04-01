Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) Short Interest Update

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,623,789 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 73,805,989 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,192,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLF opened at $25.71 on Monday. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $29.07.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/financial-select-sector-spdr-fund-xlf-short-interest-update.html.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.