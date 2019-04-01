Financial Analysis: AlarmCom (ALRM) & Attunity (ATTU)

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

AlarmCom has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Attunity has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AlarmCom and Attunity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlarmCom 5.12% -81.18% 13.44% Attunity 6.95% 11.23% 7.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AlarmCom and Attunity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlarmCom $420.49 million 7.44 $21.52 million $1.31 49.54 Attunity $86.25 million 5.81 $5.99 million $0.32 73.28

AlarmCom has higher revenue and earnings than Attunity. AlarmCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Attunity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AlarmCom and Attunity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlarmCom 1 1 7 1 2.80 Attunity 0 2 1 0 2.33

AlarmCom presently has a consensus target price of $56.80, indicating a potential downside of 12.48%. Attunity has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.77%. Given Attunity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Attunity is more favorable than AlarmCom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of AlarmCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Attunity shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of AlarmCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of Attunity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AlarmCom beats Attunity on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including scenes button, which adjust multiple devices; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage and environmental monitoring; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, access control, operational insights, early problem identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments. The company also provides Attunity RepliWeb for EFR, a file system and storage replication solution for wide area network infrastructures, as well as an ARA and Web deployment solution for Windows applications, UNIX and Linux applications, and Web infrastructures; and Attunity CloudBeam, a data transfer software as a service-based platform to move data to, from, and between on-premises and cloud environments. In addition, it offers Attunity Compose, a data warehouse automation software to design, generate, and populate enterprise data warehouses and data marts; and change data capture and data connectivity software solutions, as well as support, training, and professional services. The company sells its products directly through sales force; and indirectly through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value-added resellers to financial services, healthcare, insurance, energy, telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, pharmaceuticals, and supply chain industries, as well as to governmental and public institutions. Attunity Ltd. has strategic relationships with Amazon Web Service; Google Inc.; Hortonworks, Inc.; HP Inc.; IBM; Microsoft; Oracle; SAP; and Teradata Corporation. The company was formerly known as ISG International Software Group Ltd. and changed its name to Attunity Ltd. in October 2000. Attunity Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

