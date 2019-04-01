Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stake in Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEP opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Icahn Enterprises LP has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $81.88.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.83 by $2.20. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. This is a positive change from Icahn Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director Jack Gumpert Wasserman purchased 500 shares of Icahn Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.81 per share, with a total value of $38,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,539.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds.

