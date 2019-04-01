Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 12,934 Shares of Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 879.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 35,969.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,760,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15,716,622 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,652,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,875,000 after buying an additional 3,114,393 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,921.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,848,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,892,000 after buying an additional 2,707,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,542,000 after buying an additional 804,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,255,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 9,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,697,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total value of $354,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,488 shares of company stock worth $3,877,123 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $179.01 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $212.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 23% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.72.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

