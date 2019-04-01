Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$12.53 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -236.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSZ. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

