FGL Holdings (FG) Position Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FGL were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FGL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,381,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of FGL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,381,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,812,000 after acquiring an additional 200,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FGL by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,939,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,519,000 after acquiring an additional 259,511 shares during the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FGL by 17.6% in the third quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FGL by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,327,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on FGL in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FGL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

NYSE FG opened at $7.87 on Monday. FGL Holdings has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. FGL had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FGL Holdings will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. FGL’s payout ratio is currently 3.36%.

In other FGL news, insider Christopher O. Blunt purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Martin Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 180,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,700. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

