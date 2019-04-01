FGL (FG) vs. The Competition Critical Comparison

FGL (NYSE: FG) is one of 38 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare FGL to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FGL and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FGL $711.00 million $13.00 million 6.61 FGL Competitors $19.62 billion $1.30 billion 21.29

FGL’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FGL. FGL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FGL and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGL 18.33% 20.21% 0.89% FGL Competitors 8.00% 6.21% 1.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of FGL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of FGL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FGL pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. FGL pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 19.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FGL and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGL 0 3 1 0 2.25 FGL Competitors 462 1419 1706 98 2.39

FGL presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.89%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 13.86%. Given FGL’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FGL is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

FGL has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FGL’s peers have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FGL peers beat FGL on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

