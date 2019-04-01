FedEx (FDX) Earns Neutral Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their neutral rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $174.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded FedEx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $263.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.33.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $181.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. FedEx has a 12 month low of $150.94 and a 12 month high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $525,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,300 shares of company stock worth $5,623,582 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,396,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,670,511,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15,104.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970,642 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,983,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,859,318 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,295,000 after purchasing an additional 84,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $442,149,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.