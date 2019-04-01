FCA Corp TX Purchases 31,829 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 311.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,829 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $53.95 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $56.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

