FCA Corp TX Has $5.76 Million Holdings in GOLDMAN SACHS E/ACTIVEBETA INTL EQU (GSIE)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its position in GOLDMAN SACHS E/ACTIVEBETA INTL EQU (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. GOLDMAN SACHS E/ACTIVEBETA INTL EQU comprises approximately 2.5% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in GOLDMAN SACHS E/ACTIVEBETA INTL EQU were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GOLDMAN SACHS E/ACTIVEBETA INTL EQU by 29.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,974,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,460 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GOLDMAN SACHS E/ACTIVEBETA INTL EQU by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 855,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 219,820 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GOLDMAN SACHS E/ACTIVEBETA INTL EQU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,629,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GOLDMAN SACHS E/ACTIVEBETA INTL EQU by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 673,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 82,805 shares during the period. Finally, United Income Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GOLDMAN SACHS E/ACTIVEBETA INTL EQU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,708,000.

GSIE stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. GOLDMAN SACHS E/ACTIVEBETA INTL EQU has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1189 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

