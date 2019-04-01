FCA Corp TX Has $1.17 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $69.93 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $78.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1713 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

