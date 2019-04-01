FCA Corp TX Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $189.40 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $205.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.7008 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

