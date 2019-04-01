FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,037,000 after acquiring an additional 42,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,728,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 934,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,960,000 after acquiring an additional 115,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 620,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gabelli raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $43.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $757.58 million, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.51. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $70.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.59 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

